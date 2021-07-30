Two-A-Days: Twin Springs

NICKELSVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A lot of Virginia teams didn’t have a full slate of games in the spring, but Twin Springs slate was even shorter because of Covid protocols.

The Titans only played four games last season, chalking up one victory. The Nickelsville squad couldn’t really find its groove all season after starting the year with two-straight losses. The abrupt ending caught Twin Springs off guard, but these Titans won’t surprise any oppositions with how they’ll play the game this year.

“Everybody will tell you when they think of Twin Springs, they’ll think the power running game. We’re going to line up and run it at you, it’s no secret what we do,” Twin Springs head coach Keith Warner said.

“Now this year we have athletes, so we’re going to use our athleticism to our advantage and I think some people, they’ll be shocked when they see what we can do now compared to years past, the traditional lining up, in the I and the T and coming at you.”

No matter if the Titans turn to the ground and pound method or decide to air it out, they’ve got their schedule stacked against them.

They’ve only got four home games compared to six on the road with the Nickelsville opponents being Holston, J.I. Burton, Eastside and Rye Cove. These teams have a combined record of 16-13 last season with three of them having winning records.

No matter who’s on the docket though, these Titans are just excited to be returning to the field in some normalcy.

“We love to be back, we had a shortened season last year, sad it got cutoff by Covid and we’re all just excited to be back out here, getting back at it,” senior defensive end-left tackle Kye Hale said. “Just building this program up ever since (Warner) moved here. He moved here our freshman year and we’ve been slowly building this program up and I think this is our final year to get a big break.”

Twin Springs opens up its season on the road against Northwood on August 27 and this squad is excited for the full year.

“It feels great to be honest, last season we didn’t have a full season and it was pretty unfortunate, but yeah pretty happy,” senior safety-wide receiver Mason Elliott said.