Two-A-Days: Science Hill Hilltoppers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill nearly captured the conference championship as the Toppers finished last season with a 6-4 record, but they’re ready to earn some hardware with over 30 seniors on this years roster.

One of those upperclassmen is quarterback Jaxon Diamond. The senior finished with over 2,000 passing yards, while chalking up 23 touchdowns. His favorite target, Cole Torbett, is also making his way back to Kermit-Tipton Stadium with the senior recording almost 700 receiving yards last season. Running back Baylor Brock will be leaned on in the backfield as well.

The Toppers haven’t won six or more games since 2017, but with the plethora of experience returning, head coach Stacy Carter has a sense there’s success on the horizon.

“Have a lot of kids back that have played on both sides of the ball, which is exciting, but these same people last year, they were getting their first taste when they played Elizabethton, that was some of their first varsity starts,” Carter said.

The Toppers are motivated to capture their first playoff victory since taking down Bradley Central 24-21 in 2018.

“I just expect a bunch of hungry guys, a bunch of guys that really want to play, that really want to win, guys that come in with the attitude that really want to dominate the game and you really see that and you see that throughout the seniors that we have,” Diamond said.

Brock, who also plays on the defensive side, knows that if this team wants to be successful, it will have to have a good team effort.

“I think that’s the main thing. You can have a bunch of stars on your team, but if you don’t have good chemistry together, you’re not going to have a good football team,” Brock said.