Two-A-Days: Rye Cove

DUFFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Rye Cove football team will look to snap its winless streak this season that has stretched back to October 25 of 2019.

The Eagles wrapped up this spring with a 0-6 record and Covid definitely had its footprint on this teams season. Rye Cove lost plenty of steam in the back half of the season after forfeiting a game then getting shutout by Castlewood and Rural Retreat.

Head coach Cheyenne Osborne expects different results this season, which all starts with effort.

“We’ll fight, that’s the good thing about it. Even though we have low numbers, we have the kids that want to be here, we’ve challenged them, we coach them up and we tell them that ‘Hey, if we’re trying to get something across and you’re not with us, we’re going to get after you,’ but not in a mean way,” Osborne said.

Scoring was hard to come by last season with the Eagles averaging just under 10 a game. If this squad wants to light up the scoreboard a little bit more this season, Osborne believes winning the battle in the trenches will be huge.

“Offensively, we’re going to try and block out and kick out and find a hole and see what we can do.”

Just like most teams in Southwest Virginia, Rye Cove is dealing with dwindling numbers. The Eagles have 17 players on the roster with just two seniors and juniors a piece. The offense returns four starters and five on defense with some of these guys believing the short offseason is beneficial.

“You know it was only five months in between the seasons,” junior linebacker/running back Jonathon Howell said. “We had a great start of the season, obviously we fell off a little bit at the end, but I feel like the coaches are pushing us harder than ever I feel like and we can make a mark.”

If this squad wants to see success this season, Coach Osborne said his squad will have to take it slow and not look at the big picture.

“Look at it from a week to week basis, instead of the end of July to November, which it is,” Osborne said. “When you look at it from the calendar that way, it seems a lot, so it helps to break it down to meet those goals and keep your mindset positive.”