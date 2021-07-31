Two-A-Days: Ridgeview

The Wolfpack finished last season with a 3-1 record, but Covid complications impacted their playoff chances

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – Last spring for the Ridgeview football team was short, but sweet.

The Wolfpack only played four games last season, but they made the most of it with a 3-1 record. They averaged over 30 points, while surrendering over 14 points just once. Head coach Todd Tiller sees his team winning with skill and chemistry.

“You know, I think it’s going to be the bond that the kids have with each other. The brotherhood type thing, the family type atmosphere.” Tiller said.

It’s also been a winning atmosphere for the Wolfpack, who haven’t lost more than two games in a season since 2017. This type of success starts in practice where Tiller wants to create a difficult atmosphere.

“We want to make uncomfortable situations comfortable. If you can strive in uncomfortable situations, you’re going to be successful, that’s what we talk about, adversity, and we preach that daily and we hope that culture takes over and it’s not just for football, it’s for life.”

One aspect that will be difficult for the Wolfpack is replacing running back and former News Channel 11 Player of the Week Trenton Adkins. The four-star recruit was one of the states best players, fielding offers from North Carolina, Memphis, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, but ultimately choosing Toledo.

His production will be missed this season, but this group of Wolves know they’ve got to raise their game.

“We have to step up, I think we all have to step up, we can’t depend on him anymore and we have to do what we can and win some games,” junior wide receiver Koda Counts said.

“Coming together, bonding. We’re a really close team, we’ve always been close. We grew up together, played ball together. Just coming together and keeping it between each other,” junior linebacker Cannon Hill said.

As for expectations, junior wide receiver Brandon Beavers believes this team will be bringing home some hardware at the end of the season.

“I think we can go undefeated, I think we can do it all if we come together and work hard, I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop us,” Beavers said.