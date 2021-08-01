Two-A-Days: Patrick Henry

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A combined 12 points separated Patrick Henry from an undefeated regular season record and a deeper run in the postseason.

The Rebels lost their regular season opener to Holston by eight points, but its their four-point loss to J.I. Burton in the first round of the playoffs that stings a little more. Seth Padgett’s squad fumbled the ball nine times with the Black Raiders recovering five of them.

“They outplayed us and that’s really been the big push all summer is we’ve got to get better and we can’t have those turnovers and do those things,” Padgett said.

This squad has a lot to build off as well with the offense averaging 28 points a game, while they never threw an interception last season. Padgett knows his team has plenty of momentum going forward.

“Just kind of continue what we did last year, we live and die by our lineman and our backs and that’s what we’re going to do this year. The expectations are to get better every day, win the day and get better every day.”

As coach said, these Rebels will look to rely on their lineman and winning the battle in the trenches, especially on the offensive side with this team leaning heavy on the ground game. They’ve got the size and skill to do it and they’re anticipating a lot of production this season.

“The biggest thing last year, we focused on each game getting better from each game and that’s really carried over into this season,” senior running back/cornerback Connor Beeson said. “Last season was just a mess, we had Covid, so that was a mess. We came in and got everything back.”

Senior left tack and defensive lineman Clayton Mora is one of those key pieces and the upperclassmen is excited about this season, while also building off last year.

“Last seasons was one of my favorite seasons because through all the tough times, we were still able to play through all this. When we got to the Burton game, we knew we had to win. We got in there and played hard, but just a couple of fumbles and stuff, it can turn the tide of the game really easy.”