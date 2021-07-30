Two-A-Days: North Greene

The Huskies expect to win their first game since 2019 with new head coach Eric Tilson at the helm

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – North Greene will look for something this season it hasn’t had in over a year: a victory.

The last time the Huskies found the win column was on September 27, 2019 when they took down Jellico 20-14. This lack of production saw the program move into a different direction this year by hiring Greeneville native Eric Tilson.

The former Greene Devil went on to play at Emory & Henry, while also competing over seas in Germany. After returning from Deutschland, Tilson started his coaching career at a small university in Chicago. The Tri-Cities native continued his work on the sidelines with stops in Denmark, Emory & Henry and most recently Unicoi County.

“(They) had to come in and get used to my communications style and get used to what the expectations and the standards are, because as I told them, I expect winning and it’s an expectation,” Tilson said. “Before you win, you have to act like winners and act like champions and we’re implementing the standards that are necessary to do that.”

North Greene kicks off the Tilson era in three weeks with a home game against Unaka, but before they start the regular season, they’ve got to get the techniques down in the offseason.

“It starts with practice and starts with showing up where you need to be and it starts with handling your own business and that’s what we’ve been trying to work through right now and I think we have a group of kids that have bought in,” Tilson said.

This senior class has been through a coaching change before, but they’ve got a sense that Tilson will bring the energy that’s well needed in this program.

“You know you’re a little skeptical of a new head coach and you know you’re trying to see what he’s all about, but now I think he’s warming up to us and we’re actually starting to bond and actually starting to get stuff done,” senior tight end-defensive end Brady Harkleroad said.

“Our seniors know how to handle it because we’ve been through it before, so we’re doing pretty good with that, but our goals are still the same when we first got here,” North Greene senior right tackle-defensive end Eli Reaves said.