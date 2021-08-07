Two-A-Days: Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Marion started off last season on the right side of the win column, taking down Chillhowie 14-5, but as the year continued, the Hurricanes lost some steam.

They closed out the season with five-straight losses, not scoring more than 14 points in any of those contests. It didn’t help they only played six games this season, but the lone victory was the lowest win total in the last 10 years.

It was an odd spring, but head coach Tim Smith is ready for his squad to find plenty of success in 2021.

“You missed a year there where you could’ve been lifting and out there doing spring ball and you weren’t able to do those things because of your counties restrictions, which are completely understood, but in what I see out of the kids, I see a lot more hunger.,” Smith said.

“I see kids that think ‘We’re lucky, we’re lucky that we get to play this game, we’re very fortunate,’ and we’re seeing that out here on the practice field and Friday is when they really need to show it.”

The Hurricanes have to be starving on the offensive side given they were outscored 61 to 229. They’ll have to move that point total in the right direction with Chilhowie, Abingdon and Graham on this years schedule, but like these squads, these Hurricanes are a lot different from last year.

“The way we always talk about going into year to year is sure we’re playing teams that wear the same jerseys, but those aren’t the same kids, were not the same kids, we got a different group of people against a different group of people,” Smith said.

“We were a little bit young and immature and it showed, we had a hard time overcoming adversity and our team has grown from that and we’re blossoming into a more complete football team.”