Two-A-Days: Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Despite finishing with a winning record last season, Lebanon is moving down to Class 1A and the Hogoheegee District due to dwindling enrollment numbers.

This won’t be the first time the Pioneers are in the district, but they’ve got some tough squads on the docket like Chilhowie, Holston and Patrick Henry. Lebanon might not be familiar with these opponents, but head coach Michael Webb knows there’s tradition in the Hogoheegee.

“I like the move to the Hogoheegee more because of a historical prospective. When I grew up, we played in the Hogoheegee, when I played we moved back to the Hoegighiggee for my senior year, so just a lot of good rivalries there with guys like Chilhowie, Rural Retreat,” Webb said.

He also added that this move could energize some rivalries, which could get more fans involved with the district.

“People like that, so it’s good to get some of those old rivalries going again. A little lack of familiarity, of course, but it’ll be on us coaches to do a good scouting job on those guys and have our kids ready.”

Both senior running back JD Tatum and junior left guard Skylar Street knows there’s some positives and negatives from the move.

“It’s going to have it’s advantages and it’s disadvantages,” Street said. “Going down to 1A, back to the Hogoheegee, it’s going to have it’s disadvantages, but I think it’s going to have more advantages than it will disadvantages because we’ll have a great team this year.”

“Mainly what we can do and what we can’t do on offense and defense and what we can do in terms of warming up, practicing for what they bring,” Tatum said.

Street is excited to square off against new squads, which will bring new and exciting challenges each and every week.

“It’s going to be a real experience, because we’ve never played them before, who knows what they’re like. All we’ve seen is what’s on film.