Two-A-Days: John Battle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The John Battle football team hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2017, but the Trojans are looking to snap the skid this season.

The Bristol squad kicked off the spring on a high note, winning two of their first three games, but the Trojans unraveled in the second half of the season with two-straight losses. A big reason for these struggles was inconsistency with it taking five weeks to play the first three games of the season due to Covid.

That didn’t give the Trojans much of an opportunity to find a rhythm, but head coach Brad Ricker said his bunch is ready to make up for lost time this season.

“Of course with last year, you knew it was going to be a season of surprises, you never know when the Covid would hit and shut you down,” Ricker said.

The head Trojan told his team last season was a learning lesson on and off the field.

“Unfortunately, it hit midseason for us then we had to readjust. It was a good teaching moment for those kids. It was good teaching, saying ‘Hey, life’s going to throw you a lot of things,’ just the ability to adjust is very important.”

Aside from this teaching moment, Battle will also turn to underclassmen to help them this season. They return three starters on both offense and defense.

This squad will turn to senior running back/safety Zach Moore, senior linebacker Miguel Blanco and senior Anthony Currin, along with plenty of other Trojans. Moore mentioned how his teammates made the most of last season.

“It helped us bond together a lot more because we’d take a week off, but we’d all still be together,” Moore said. “We would text each other and try to hang out with each other and I think it kept us close as a team and I think you could really see that on the field honestly.”