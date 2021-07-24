Two-A-Days: Happy Valley Warriors

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Happy Valley is aiming for its third-straight winning season, but the Warriors will have to do it without some key pieces from the 2020 squad.

Former WJHL Player of the Week and running back Matthew Bahn was the featured weapon with the back chalking up over 1,100 yards and 21 touchdowns. Starting quarterback Eli Ayers and lineman Peyton Primeau and Kamden Richardson will also be missing from the sidelines.

The Warriors do have some key pieces returning and head coach Jason Jarrett feels his strongest link will be in the trenches.

“We have to gear everything at what we’d be successful at, so obviously that’s going to be some changes on offense and defense, but we feel like they’re picking it up well,” Jarrett said. “We feel that our guys up front on both sides of the ball should be the strength of our team.”

“We got some big strong kids up front and they’re working really hard to master the techniques and the fundamentals to be successful up there, but we feel that’s going to be strength for us.”

Leading tackler Cayden Campbell is coming back to the squad with Andrew Little, Mason Hicks, Bronson Norman and Landon Babb also looking to contribute this season.

“We had really good talent last year, I thought with our running back Matthew Bahn, he’s obviously graduated. He was just great, over 1,000 yards last season and we’ve made strides with our offense putting in different things and now we repping it this year,” senior tight end/defensive end Babb said.

“I wouldn’t call it retooling, it’s more of someone trying to step up and fill their spot or change it around so we don’t have to rely on somebody like that,” senior fullback/ middle linebacker Campbell said. “It’s going pretty good, everybody’s working pretty hard to be that next great player from Happy Valley.”