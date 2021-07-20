Two-A-Days: Hampton Bulldogs

HAMTPON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton is coming off a season in which a high-scoring offense and a stingy defense lead the Bulldogs to a 10-2 record and a trip to the second round of the state tournament.

The Dogs are aiming for their third-straight winning season and head coach Michael Lunsford knows his team has a good chance of seeing a lot of success this season.

“We’re excited to be here, excited to get all the boys back excited to see all of them. A lot of them are grown, put some weight on them, size on them,” Lunsford said.

The last time Hampton had a run of success like this was when the Dogs had eight-straight winning seasons from 2009-2016. Lunsford also added his squad has made a ton of improvements on and off the field.

“A lot of them, they look good, a lot of them have some speed, a lot more speed than we had a year ago. So the boys have worked hard and they’ve transformed a little bit, it’s not easy that’s why they have to pay the price and they’re willing to pay the price to look good.”

This squad is led by senior quarterback and defensive back Conor Jones, who chalked up nearly 900 rushing yards last season. He also tallied 15 touchdowns, including 11 through the air. His biggest weapon will be wide receiver/running back Morgan Lyons, who tallied almost 500 receiving yards. These two have a pretty good idea that this offense will revolve around the pair.

“Being able to have that guy at wide receiver or out the backfield that’s just huge to have. He’s a really versatile player, so he can do anything, he’s just a freak athlete,” Jones said.

“I’m just glad he’s back healthy, we’re gonna be amazing this year with him having the ball in his hand. He will know where to throw it, hand it off, especially on defense being a leader out there calling coverages,” Lyons said.