Two-A-Days: Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville is coming off a season in which the Devils won six out of their last seven regular season games.

The Greene County squad carried that momentum into the postseason in which it nearly knocked off reigning state champion Elizabethton, but fell 24-20 in the first round. The Greene Devils averaged nearly 40 points a game last season and don’t be surprised for the same type of offensive output.

“I don’t know if we’ve had four (wide receivers) that can run and do the things they can do with the ball when they get it,” head coach Eddie Spradlen said. “Every receiver, running back we’ve got, the running back depth behind those guys. There’s a lot of guys that want to get in there, so it’s going to be exciting for the offense for sure.”

The backfield is led by senior Mason Gudger, who’s used like a Swiss Army Knife on this team. He’s leaned on in the ground game, but can be used in the slot and also returns kicks and punts for this Greeneville squad.

He’s joined by wide receivers Jakobi Gillespie, Adjatay Dabbs, Jaden Stevenson and Issac Brown, who all played significant time last season. Even the boys up front will be tough to beat with the hog mollies being anchored by 6’3″, 300-pound lineman Rashard Claridy.

The level of experience on this team is giving this squad plenty of excitement.

“We’re really just going to get it to everybody and run. We should score at least five touchdowns a game,” Gillespie said. “We made all the young mistakes last year and I don’t think we’ll do that again this year, we’ll be ready for the jump.”

The program has won four state championships with the last coming in 2018, but Gudger believes this team could chalk up number five.

“We have a lot of returning players, we really didn’t lose a lot last year and what we did lose, I feel like we’re going to replace it pretty well,” Gudger said. “So everybody has high expectations, so we have high expectations of ourselves. So, we feel like we could probably take it all this year.”