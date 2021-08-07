Two-A-Days: Gate City

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Blue Devils wished the started the season the way they ended, beating Lee 47-13 in the regular season finale, but instead they snapped a five-game losing streak with the win.

During the six-game regular season, Gate City’s offense averaged 17 points, while the defense gave up 33 a contest. This season will give the Blue Devils a chance to come out with plenty of momentum with the schedule starting at Richlands then followed by three home games.

Head coach Jeremy Housewright mentioned how this offseason was odd, but he’s impressed with how his players handled it.

“It was different, especially for the kids and everyone’s dealing with the same thing, but especially the kids that play baseball, it’s hard for them to recover and get ready for this football season coming up,” Housewright said.

“Our kids did a good job of taking a little rest and then coming in and working when they needed to work.”

Senior Carson Jenkins led this Blue Devils team in touchdowns last season and the William & Mary commit knows this is going to be a special year for Gate City.

“I’m just excited for this upcoming year. The seniors, we have stuck around football for a long time. We’re all a family, it’s not really a friends type football team, it’s a family type football team,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins will look to raise the bar this year with the future Tribesman “playing everywhere” on the field. He’ll be positioned at slot receiver, running back, quarterback, punt returner, kick returner and cornerback. The Jack of all trades is pretty impressed with all facets of this team.

“I think that our offense is going to be able to be really good, I think that we’re going to have to block really well,” Jenkins said. “I think that our line can do that and our backs can do that and I think that our defense is going to do really well.”

Housewright knows his team will have to replace some key contributors, but they’ve got the players to fill those postions.

“We’re going to try and be a little balanced, we got some guys back that toted the pill last year and we’re missing a few that graduated, but hopefully we get a total team effort.”