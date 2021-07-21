Two-A-Days: Dobyns-Bennett Indians

The Tribe will be without last seasons starting quarterback, running back, top wide receiver and leading tackler

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Expectations for Dobyns-Bennett never change and won’t waver this season, even with the Tribe losing a lot of production from last year.

Quarterback and Middle Tennessee commit Zane Whitson threw for 1,404 yards and 12 touchdowns. Running back Tylar Tesnear racked up 1,206 yards and 13 scores. Wide receiver Braden Marshall tallied 540 receiving yards. The defense will also miss leading tacklers Nate Whitley and Phillip Armitage.

All these guys are gone, but that doesn’t mean the bar will drop for this program.

“Our goals ain’t gonna change we want to be Region 1-6A champions and we want to make a deep run in the playoffs, head coach Joey Christian said.

“We’ve been back-to-back third round of the playoffs which is the first time since 03-04. We’d like to make it that far again and I’d like to get on down the road a little bit and go a little further.”

There will be a lot of players that will have to step up if the Tribe want to reach these postseason heights, including the man under center. Two potential candidates to fill Whitson’s shoes are Jake Carson, a 6’5”, 230 lbs quarterback or Abingdon transfer Noah Blakenship. Either way these guys will have their work cut out for them.

“Zane, you know he always talked, always made sure you knew what you were doing. So coach has talked to some of the seniors this year and said you need to fill in that role, you need to step up, so I think we’re doing that just fine,” senior tight end/linebacker Levi Evans said.

“You know it’s scary always getting a new quarterback. Both of these kids haven’t played serious varsity minutes, but we just got to develop and we’ll get there, we’re not worried,” senior wide receiver/outside linebacker Hayden Sherer said.