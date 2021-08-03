Two-A-Days: Chilhowie

The Warriors suffered their first losing season in the last five years

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – The Chilhowie football team is accustomed to chalking up victories Friday nights with the Warriors having five-straight winning seasons until last year in which they went 3-4.

It didn’t help they had a shortened season, but it was their lowest win total since the 2015 campaign. It was a bit bumpy on the road for this Warriors squad who was winless last season with losses to Holston, Rural Retreat and Marion.

Head coach Jeff Robinson had no problem with the spring season, but the top Warrior appreciates being back to normal.

“Spring football was a good experience, but it’s not what I want to have every year. I feel like our practice schedules go better starting the way we are now,” Robinson said.

“The Spring was a little inconsistent and I feel like we have some guys on this team that have some things they want to prove. We have a good group of seniors that’s been in the program for four years, so I’m looking forward to it.”

There’s plenty to be excited about as numerous seasoned vets coming back this season with six starters returning on offense and eight on defense.

That experience on the defensive side of the ball will be crucial given the point differential for the Warriors was -57. Senior quarterback DJ Martin, along with senior center and defensive lineman Joey Widener will be looked to as leaders.

“It feels normal, it feels really normal to be with everybody. The schedule is back on track, it feels like were coming together better, like it used to be,” Martin said. “Having that preparation and time, we’ve had time to develop those leaderships, like people stepping into their roles on the team. It helps a lot people stepping into those roles and coming together, leadership helps a lot.”

Widener is on the same wave lengths as his quarterback.

“I think we should be good, everybody’s getting everything together right now and by the first game, we should be good.”