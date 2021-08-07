Two-A-Days: Castlewood

Castlewood will look for its third-straight winning season after wrapping up last year with a 5-2 record

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – The Blue Devils football team found plenty of success last season by going 5-2 overall, including a 4-1 mark in the Cumberland District.

A big reason for the success was the plethora of points with Chris Lark and his bunch averaging 32 a contest, while holding squads to just 17 a game. That’s a recipe for success for any team with Lark believing his Blue Devils can keep it rolling this year, despite missing some key pieces.

“We’ve lost a lot of guys, we’ve got a bunch of new kids out, so it’s almost like a rebuilding phase for us,” Lark said.

“We’ve asked some of our kids to take on new roles, new positions, so those other kids that are coming in can play other positions as well. But we want to build off the success we had here. We’ve played 18 games since I’ve come on board, we’ve won 11, lost seven.”

This squad will be missing Jeremiah Allen, who finished last springs shortened season with over 1,000 rushing yards. They’ve got plenty of guys who can fill that leadership role through, including running back/quarterback Landon Taylor in the backfield with Hunter Neece holding down the line. Linebacker Bradley Steffey will be a crucial piece on the defensive side.

“We’re looking really good, we’re really fast paced, we’ve got really good timing, we just need to work on a few things, but I think we’ll be really good come regular season,” Taylor said. “I think we need to have a lot of confidence and practice and focus on the skills and the keys that we really need to work on. We just need people to come out and be dedicated to win.”

Steffey believes the effort this offseason will lead to success in the regular season.

“We’ve been going extremely hard in practice, working on it, and as we do that, we get better each day and that’s the biggest thing is getting better each day.”