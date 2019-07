A big first inning seals the fate for the Twins, who won 7-3

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Three runs in the first inning jump started the Twins against the Cardinals, eventually leading to a 7-3 triumph Sunday afternoon at Joe O’Brien Field.

Elizabethon hasn’t lost since Thursday, outscoring opponents 25-9 since then. The Twins look to keep their winning ways going as they head to Johnson City on Monday.