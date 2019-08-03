TWINS OFFENSE EXPLODES IN MIDDLE INNINGS FOR 10-6 WIN OVER BRISTOL

Elizabethton, TN – Despite the Bristol Pirates scoring first, and at one point leading 5-2, the Elizabethton Twins scored eight runs between the fourth and sixth innings to top the Pirates 10-6.

Making his fourth start of the year, Sawyer Gipson-Long struggled. The right-hander allowed five runs, three of them earned on 11 hits in 3.2 innings. Erik Cha relieved him out of the bullpen and pitched 3.1 scoreless, only allowing two hits while striking out four.

While Cha entered the game with the Twins trailing, he earned his fourth win of the season, as the offense came to life while he was in the game.

The Twins scored two runs in the second on back-to-back wild pitches, then Kidany Salva drove home two in the fourth with his first of two RBI singles on the night.

Charles Mack gave Elizabethton its first lead of the game in the fifth with a three-run homer, his sixth of the season, at the time making the score 7-5.

The E-Twins continued to pile on runs in the sixth, as Salva singled home Will Holland and Seth Gray connected for a two-run home run to break out of a slump, having previously been 0 for his last 18.

Frandy Torres took over on the mound in the eighth and allowed a run over two innings of work but held things down for the 10-6 win.

Now 22-20, the E-Twins look to win the weekend series with Bristol and tie the season series at four games with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.