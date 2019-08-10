CARDS WIN WILD ONE IN ELIZABETHTON, RUBBER MATCH SATURDAY

Elizabethton – The Johnson City Cardinals won the second game of their three-game series with the Elizabethton Twin 8-7 Friday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. William Jimenez hit his first Johnson City Cardinals home run, and Todd Lott picked up three RBIs in the victory.

Lott highlighted a three-run first with a two-RBI triple to help propel the Cards to an early 3-0 lead. Trejyn Fletcher picked up an RBI single in the fourth to put the Cardinals ahead 4-1.

Trailing 5-4 in the sixth, Jimenez launched a two-run homer to get the Cardinals a lead at 6-5. Lott added his third RBI later in the frame. Tied 7-7 in the seventh, Fletcher recorded his second RBI single after Liam Sabino led off with a triple.

Hector Soto lasted into the fourth as the Cardinal starter, allowing five runs (four earned) while striking out five and walking one. Wilberto Rivera (1-0) earned the win after pitching in the fifth and sixth. Walker Robbins and John Witkowski combined for three scoreless innings to end the game. Witkowski left a runner on second to pick up his second save in the last three days.

Malcom Nunez reached three times and scored twice. Mateo Gil also reached three times, finishing with one hit and one run scored. The Cards won despite being outhit 13-8.

The Cards look to win the series Saturday with RHP Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.79 ERA) on the mound vs. RHP Tyler Benninghoff (2-4, 6.03 ERA). Start time is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The Cardinals return home Sunday to begin a three-game series vs. the Princeton Rays. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free JC Cardinals Tennessee state outline T-shirt