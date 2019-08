ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Twins took down the Johnson City Cardinals Saturday night 13-7 in Appalachian League play.

In a game that saw plenty of scoring, Matt Wallner added a solo shot in the 2nd inning to help keep the Cards at bay.

Elizabethton now sits just one game behind Johnson City in the league standings with a record of 26-24.

The Cards sit at 27-23.