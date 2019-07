Elizabethton scores three runs in the top of the tenth to seal the 4-2 victory

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) For the first time this season, the Twins earned a sweep by shutting down the Reds offense for a 4-2 victory Sunday night at Pioneer Park.

The three wins helped move Elizabethon a .5 game behind the division leading Cardinals with the Twins traveling to Pulaski on Monday. Greeneville tries to pick up the slack when they start a three-game series at the Cardinals on Monday.