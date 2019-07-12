Twins bats go silent in 5-0 loss to Burlington

Elizabethton, Tennessee – After their offense exploded early Wednesday night, the Elizabethton Twins could not find a way onto the scoreboard Thursday evening, losing 5-0 to the Burlington Royals.

The Royals scored two runs in the first off Twins starter Ben Gross, striking for four hits and sending eight batters to the plate. Gross held Burlington scoreless over his final three innings of work, striking out six and retiring 11 of the final 12 batters he faced.

Burlington struck Erik Cha for three runs when he entered in the fifth inning, as he gave up five hits and two walks in two innings of work.

While Steven Cruz pitched the final three innings for Elizabethton, not allowing any runs or hits while striking out six, Burlington’s five runs over five innings were too much for the Twins to come back from.

Trevor Jensen recorded the Twins’ first hit in the fifth inning, Spencer Steer tripled in the sixth, Matt Wallner singled in the seventh and Willie Joe Garry Jr. singled in the eighth, but those four hits were the extent of the Elizabethton offense Thursday night.

The Twins and Royals will square off again in the rubber match of this three game series Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Andriu Marin slated to start for Elizabethton.