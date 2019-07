Tusculum second baseman Daulton Martin earned the consensus All-American title after being named to the 2019 American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings NCAA Division II All-America first team.

The junior led the Pioneers in batting average (.362), home runs (8), total bases (112), slugging percentage (.633) and on-base percentage (.518). He also led the league in doubles (22) and walks (52). Martin is the third consensus All-American in program history.