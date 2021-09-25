Tusculum’s late surge comes up short with Newberry holding on

The Bears held the ball 12 more minutes in the 24-19 victory

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Newberry led 14-0 heading into halftime and they were able to hold on for the 24-19 victory despite Tusculum outscoring their counterparts 19-10 in the second half in Saturday’s game at Pioneer Field.

Bears quarterback Dre Harris only had 71 passing yards, but Newberry’s ground game chalked up 180 yards with four backs getting at least six touches.

The Pioneers found a bit more success moving the ball down field with 333 total yards. Quarterback Ivan Corbin completed 11 of 25 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Justice Parham was his favorite target with 82 yards and one score on three catches.

The Pioneers scored the final 13 points of the game, but the Bears held the ball for over 36 minutes. Tusculum looks to bounce back when it travels to Wingate next week.