Tusculum women snap skid, men narrowly drop to Lenoir-Ryne

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum basketball teams split their double-header against Lenoir-Ryne on Saturday with the Pioneer women blowing out the Bears with the men narrowly falling by three at Pioneer Arena.

The women had three players score at least 19 points, including a team-high 24 from guard Jalia Arnwine, who also chipped in six rebounds and four assists. Forward Brianna Dixon tallied 21 points with five assists and guard Mya Belton recorded 19 points and seven rebounds.

PIONEERS WIN! Jalia Arnwine goes off for a season-high 24 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, and three steals as @TusculumWBB blows past the Bears! #WeArePioneers #PioneerUP pic.twitter.com/8uUT6k74Lb — Tusculum Pioneers (@TusculumSports) January 29, 2022

The men weren’t as fortunate with the Pioneers falling by three to the Bears. Only two players reached double figures with forward Justin Mitchell leading Tusculum with 21 points and five rebounds. Center Brandon Mitchell finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.