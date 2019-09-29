Tusculum volleyball sweeps the weekend with wins over Queens (N.C.) and Catawba

The Tusculum volleyball team took down Catawba Saturday by a score of 3-0, by way of 25-22, 25-15, and 27-25 set wins. With the victory, the Pioneers (6-6, 4-3 SAC) have already matched their win total from last year in both the overall and conference wins column.

This followed Friday’s 3-0 win over Queens (N.C.), also at home.

Carli Pigza shined in the match, recording 12 kills, with only one error, on a .478 hitting percentage. Emiah Burrowes was next up with seven kills. Taylor Blythe, Gabby Gray, and Aubrey Hawkins each finished with six kills as well. Blythe had no errors on 11 swings for a .545 clip. Catherine Clingan and Elise Carmichael combined for 35 of the team’s 39 assists. Carmichael accounted for two service aces, while Blythe and Carly Sosnowski collected the remaining two.

The Tusculum squad will resume play on Friday, as the Pioneers travel to Anderson (S.C.) and then head to Newberry on Saturday.