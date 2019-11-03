Tusculum Trounces Catawba for Third-Straight Victory

The Pioneers racked up 366 rushing yards in the 32-14 win over the Indians

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After surrendering the first touchdown, Tusculum rattled off 32-straight points to seal the 32-14 triumph over Catawba Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.

The Pioneers offense blew away the Indians, out-gaining them 478 to 148. Tusculum tallied 366 rushing yards with redshirt freshman running back Thurlow Wilkins and senior running back Jordan Shippy each earning over 100 yards on the ground.

Head coach Jerry Odom and his crew look to keep the momentum going when they host Mars Hill for senior day next Saturday. The game starts at 1:30 p.m.