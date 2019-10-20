Tusculum takes down UVa-Wise in SAC Action

WISE, VA. – Bryce Moore threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score as Tusculum University defeated UVa-Wise 21-19 in South Atlantic Conference action at Carl Smith Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Moore hit Tory Ponder for a 25-yard score in the first quarter and Ajay Belanger for a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter, then ran 15 yards for a score in the third quarter as the Pioneers (2-5, 2-3 SAC) overcame four turnovers to snap a three-game losing streak and send the Cavaliers (1-6, 0-5 SAC) to their sixth loss in a row.

Tusculum will begin a three-game homestand next Saturday when the Pioneers host UNC Pembroke for a non-conference game at 1:30 p.m. at Pioneer Field.

Next week, UVa-Wise visits nationally ranked Wingate in a 6 p.m. kickoff.