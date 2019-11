Tusculum earned its 4th straight win on Saturday with a 24-7 win over Mars Hill. The Pioneers improve to 5-5, (4-3 SAC) on the year.

In addition, UVa-Wise beat Catawba in the battle against last place in the SAC. The Cavaliers (2-8, 1-7 SAC) take down the Indians by a score of 21-14.

Check out the Tusculum highlights above!