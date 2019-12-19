Tusculum sweeps hoops doubleheader over UVa-Wise

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the men’s and women’s Tusculum basketball teams took down UVa-Wise tonight. Read up on how the games went below, and watch the highlights in the video above.

Pioneers win, 86-84

Tusculum rallied from a 10-point second half deficit and closed out the game with 13-3 run in the final 3:40 as the Pioneers defeated league-newcomer UVa-Wise 86-84 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball action from Pioneer Arena.

The Pioneers (8-4, 3-1 SAC) trailed 81-73 with 4:40 remaining as senior Tariq Jenkins scored eight of his career-high 25 points in the final 2:20.

The Cavaliers’ Briggs Parris led all scorers with 36 points as he shot a sizzling 11-of-13 from the floor including 8-of-10 on three-pointers and 6-of-7 at the free throw stripe.

Tusculum senior center Cameron King also had a career night with his 13 points off the bench, while also grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. King went 3-of-4 from the floor and a career-best 7-of-7 from the free throw line. TU’s Brandon Dickson added 11 points, four rebounds and three blocked shots, while Caleb Hodnett tallied nine markers including a key triple during the Tusculum run.

Lady Pioneers win, 89-85.

Sydney Wilson scored a career-high 28 points as Tusculum University rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to defeat UVa-Wise 89-85 Wednesday night in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball action at Pioneer Arena.

Mia Long shook off first-half foul trouble to set her Tusculum career high in scoring with 24 points, and Kasey Johnson matched her season high with 20 points for the Pioneers (8-2, 3-1 SAC), who shot a season-best 50.8 percent (33-for-65) from the field including 10-for-15 during the decisive fourth quarter.

The Pioneers will play their final conference game of 2019 on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Charlotte against Queens. The Royals are 3-7 overall but 2-2 in SAC play with wins over Lenoir-Rhyne and Coker.