The Pioneers softball team won 6-0 in game one, 5-1 in game two

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum softball team captured a pair of wins on Friday after sweeping Concord while the baseball squad had no answer for Illinois-Springfield’s offense.

There was no shortage of bats for Julie Huebner and her squad against the Mountain Lions with the Pioneers outscoring their counterparts by a combined 11-1.

The Pioneers took the first game 6-0 with pitcher Emily Sappington tossing a complete game, giving up just three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. The dominance in the box and in the circle continued into the second-half of the doubleheader with Tusculum winning 5-1. The victories gave the Pioneers a 4-2 record on the season.

Illinois-Springfield was ready to pounce on the Pioneers, scoring eight runs in the first four innings. Tusculum hung one on the board in second, but the hot bats continued for Prairie Stars who won 13-5.

The loss moves the Pioneers record to 2-2 with the series continuing on Saturday with a double-header.