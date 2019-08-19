Tusculum Seeks First Winning Season Since 2014

The Pioneers return at least seven starters from each side of the ball

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) The Tusculum football team finished last season with a 5-5 record after dropping their final two games, marking their fourth-straight non-winning season.

The Pioneers had plenty of experience and high-level skilled players last year, which makes head coach Jerry Odom believe his team should’ve finished better.

“We did some really good things last season, but it was one of those things that we weren’t consistent enough in certain games, we probably should’ve been 8-2,” Odom said. “I feel like we gave away two or three games and that’s disappointing, but you can’t do anything about it.”

The leading rusher and receiver, along with four of the top five leading tacklers were underclassmen last season, so there’s plenty of motivation to do better this season.

“It’s my last season at Tusculum and I just want to say that it definitely makes me want to go out harder, it makes every day more important than the last and these group of guys is no other group that I want to go out with, out with a bang with,” senior offensive lineman Keveon Broadwater said. “Every day in the classroom, weight room, coming out to the field, just really want to give it my all every single day.”

Tusculum opens up the season at Delta State on September 5 at 7 p.m.