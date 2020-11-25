Tusculum picks up sweep over UVA-Wise to stay undefeated

Tusculum junior guard Trenton Gibson scored a career-high 31 points and tied the program record with 19 made free throws

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Tusculum men and women basketball teams chalked up home victories over UVA-Wise Tuesday night with the Pioneer men winning 109-96 and the women coming out on top 79-68.

Tusculum junior guard Trenton Gibson scored a career-high 31 points and tied the program record with 19 made free throws. Senior guard James West IV chalked up 21 points, while sophomore forward Joshua Scott recorded 13 points and 11 boards. Sophomore forward Justin Mitchell also chipped in 13 points.

UVA-Wise was led by junior guard Cameron Whiteside, who recorded 42 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Kaeleb Carter tallied 17 points, while junior guard Tyler Lloyd scored 16.

Four out of the five Pioneer women starters reached double figures, including senior guard Aliyah Miller (22 pts, 8 reb), senior guard Jalia Arnwine (18 pts, 5 reb), freshman guard Madison Sutton (15pts, 14 reb) and junior guard Marta Rodrigues (12 pts, 6 ast).

The Cavaliers relied on sophomore guard Caitlyn Ross, who rattled off a team-high 20 points. Redshirt junior center Med Crawford chipped in 16 points and senior center Ada Stanley scored 13 points and eight rebounds.