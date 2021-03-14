Tusculum men hold off Carson-Newman, women fall in region semi’s

The Pioneers took down the Eagles 65-63 in OT, while the women dropped 74-59 to Belmont Abbey

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum men’s basketball team didn’t have the regional semifinals handed to them on a silver platter, but the Pioneers did just enough to escape Carson-Newman with 65-63 overtime victory in the NCAA Southeast Regional Quarterfinals Saturday night at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate.

J.T. Burton’s squad was led by junior guard Trenton Gibson, who chalked up 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Sophomore forward Joshua Scott finished with 12 points, while senior forward Brandon Mitchell and sophomore guard Keaston Brown scored 10.

The No.23 Eagles were led by freshman guard Ren Dyer who tallied 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Pioneers weren’t as fortunate as the men as Tusculum saw its season come to a close with a 74-59 loss to Belmont Abbey in the NCAA Southeast Regional Semifinals Saturday night at Holt Fieldhouse in Jefferson City.

Leading the charge for Meagan Price’s squad was both senior guard Brianna Dixon and freshman guard Madison Sutton, who each scored 16. Senior guard Jalia Arnwine also chipped in 10 points. The Pioneers wrap up their season with a 19-4 overall record.