Tusculum falls in double overtime to Chowan for home-opening loss

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Tusculum and Chowan were throwing haymakers all afternoon long, but it was the Hawks that delivered the knockout blow with a Jaylon Boyd one-yard run to secure the 46-38 victory Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Field.

Tusculum initially sent this game into overtime with a one-yard run from Bryce Moore with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Pioneers would score first in the opening overtime session with Ivan Corbin connecting with Derrick Wright for an 18-yard score. Chowan answered by scoring the next two times.

Corbin threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns, while also being the Pioneers leading rusher with 93 yards and a score on 19 carries. Wide receiver Tyler Ajiero was the leading wideout with 79 yards on eight catches. Justice Parham was right behind him with 78 yards on five balls, while Wright caught four balls for 67 yards.

Chowan starting quarterback Bryce Witt completed 16 of his 30 passes for 274 yards along with two touchdowns and picks a piece. Laurence King was his top target with 114 yards and one score on six catches.

The Pioneers look to bounce back when they kickoff conference play next Saturday with a home game against Limestone.