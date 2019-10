The Pioneers drop their second-straight game as they fall 28-21 to the Bulldogs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum buckled down after trailing 14-0 following the first quarter, but the Pioneers comeback attempt fell short against 18th-ranked Wingate in their 28-21 home loss Saturday afternoon.

This is the second-straight defeat for Tusculum with the Pioneers hosting Lenoir-Rhyne next Saturday.