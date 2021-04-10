Tusculum captures SAC championship with gritty win over Lenoir-Rhyne

The Pioneers chalked up 545 total yards in the five-point victory

HICKORY, N.C. (WJHL) – Tusculum and Lenoir-Rhyne were fighting blow for blow in the South Atlantic Conference title game Saturday afternoon, but it was the Pioneers who were crowned champions with their 28-23 victory at Moretz Stadium.

Graduate quarterback Rogan Wells led the charge against the Bears, throwing for 438 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 31 of 49 passes.

He had two top targets with junior Tory Ponder chalking up 123 yards on seven catches with sophomore Justice Parham catching six balls for 114 yards and one score. Junior running back TJ Jones carried the rock 13 times for 63 yards.

Tusculum wins the 2021 @SAC_Athletics spring conference championship game! @TusculumFB beats @LRBearsFootball 28-23 and finishes the shortened spring season 4-1, winning their 1st conference championship since 2008! @WJHL11 @TusculumSports pic.twitter.com/KL3VSCBYXr — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 10, 2021

Lenoir-Rhyne redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham was also finding success through the air, tossing for 353 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 40 passing. Senior wide receiver Dareke Young was the recipient for a lot of that success, recording 166 yards and one touchdown on nine catches.

Tusculum wraps up the spring season with a 4-1 record.