Tusculum basketball teams host Pioneer Madness

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Tusculum basketball teams are just under four weeks away from starting their seasons, but they gave Pioneer fans a preview Monday night with Pioneer Madness in Pioneer Arena.

This event featured team introductions, a three-point contest and a dunk contest, along with free prizes and pizza. Men’s head coach J.T. Burton has plenty of excitement heading into the season.

“You know, I had to take a deep breathe because last year you get to experience something getting taken away from you, you know how much you miss it,” Burton said.

Both these teams have plenty of momentum heading into this season. The women are the two-time defending SAC Tournament Champions, while the men recorded a 14-6 overall record last year, including a 12-4 mark in the conference. Women’s head coach Meagan Price was thrilled to have fans back in Pioneer Arena.

“I got chills, I think it’s a big thing for us, I think it’s a big thing for our school and our students and even our athletes because we didn’t have ton of fans last year until the end. They were talking about it earlier, the big Carson-Newman rivalry and how there will be like 2,000 people in here and even for me I haven’t seen that yet,” Price said.

The Tusculum men will open their season Nov. 12-13 at the Peach Belt Conference / South Atlantic Conference Challenge in Morrow, Georgia, while the women get their year going on Nov. 12-13 at the SAC / Conference Carolinas Challenge in Belmont, North Carolina.