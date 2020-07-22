TSSAA: Temperature checks for players, fans part of COVID-19 fall sports regulations

(WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon the TSSAA Board of Control met to discuss safety measures and guidelines for all high schools across the state of Tennessee as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The following are guidelines for COVID-19 sports regulations outlined and approved by the board of control Wednesday.

Temperature checks will be required for all coaches, players, and team personnel prior to practice every day. If the temperature is 100.4 or greater, they must be sent home.

They cannot return until they provide documentation that says they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 or they have a physician that says COVID-19 is not the cause of their fever. No coach, player, or team personnel may participate in practice without first completing appropriate COVID-19 screening. No scrimmages, jamborees, 7 on 7 practice, or other types of practice with other teams is permitted. At contests, all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans must have their temperatures checked before entering the facility. *No one whose temperature measures 100.4 or greater may be admitted. At each contest, the following symptom checklist shall be posted prominently Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Shaking chills

Chest pain, pressure, or tightness with exercise

Fatigue or difficulty with exercise

Racing heart rate

Unusual dizziness

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Unusual rash or painful discoloration or fingers or toes At contests in localities where fan attendance is permitted, member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing and should mark/designate bleachers or seats in order to promote social distancing among spectators. Member schools will require that all fans wear facial coverings at all time while on-site Item 7 shall also apply to members of a school or pep band, cheerleaders, or other similar student groups attending a contest in a supporting role. If a public address system is in use for a contest, the host school will make public service announcements at various times during the contest to remind those in attendance to use masks and maintain physical distancing. The host school is responsible for providing staff to engage in frequent cleaning and sanitizing of restroom facilities during contests. Concession stands are discouraged. All coaches must complete the free NFHS online course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators,” before the first contest (preferably as soon as possible)

We’re tuned in to the @tssaa board meeting that just got underway. On the agenda is to address the state of fall contact sports, such as football and girls soccer. We’ll be sure to bring you any updates here and on https://t.co/LvCSgUD0eC. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/GuaTb7Idzz — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 22, 2020

