TSSAA: Temperature checks for players, fans part of COVID-19 fall sports regulations

(WJHL)- Wednesday afternoon the TSSAA Board of Control met to discuss safety measures and guidelines for all high schools across the state of Tennessee as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
The following are guidelines for COVID-19 sports regulations outlined and approved by the board of control Wednesday.
- Temperature checks will be required for all coaches, players, and team personnel prior to practice every day.
- If the temperature is 100.4 or greater, they must be sent home.
- They cannot return until they provide documentation that says they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 or they have a physician that says COVID-19 is not the cause of their fever.
- No coach, player, or team personnel may participate in practice without first completing appropriate COVID-19 screening.
- No scrimmages, jamborees, 7 on 7 practice, or other types of practice with other teams is permitted.
- At contests, all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans must have their temperatures checked before entering the facility.
- *No one whose temperature measures 100.4 or greater may be admitted.
- At each contest, the following symptom checklist shall be posted prominently
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Shaking chills
- Chest pain, pressure, or tightness with exercise
- Fatigue or difficulty with exercise
- Racing heart rate
- Unusual dizziness
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
- Unusual rash or painful discoloration or fingers or toes
- At contests in localities where fan attendance is permitted, member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing and should mark/designate bleachers or seats in order to promote social distancing among spectators.
- Member schools will require that all fans wear facial coverings at all time while on-site
- Item 7 shall also apply to members of a school or pep band, cheerleaders, or other similar student groups attending a contest in a supporting role.
- If a public address system is in use for a contest, the host school will make public service announcements at various times during the contest to remind those in attendance to use masks and maintain physical distancing.
- The host school is responsible for providing staff to engage in frequent cleaning and sanitizing of restroom facilities during contests.
- Concession stands are discouraged.
- All coaches must complete the free NFHS online course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators,” before the first contest (preferably as soon as possible)
