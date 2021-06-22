Trio of Tri-Cities soccer teams fall in the state semifinals

Virginia High girls, Honaker boys and girls soccer teams watched as their years came to an end

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Virginia High girls, along with both the Honaker soccer teams saw their seasons come to a close with each squad falling in the state semifinals Monday night.

The Bearcats allowed a goal against Radford in the first 20 minutes of their showdown, but the Bristol squad continued to fight the rest of the match. Virginia High had solid chances throughout the game, but that lone blemish would be the deciding factor as the Bearcats fell 1-0.

Both Honaker teams didn’t have any better luck with the boys dropping 2-0 to Galax. The Maroon Tide netted the first goal of the game not even ten minutes in and they’d double the lead in the second half.

The Honaker girls struggled on both ends of the field against Eastern Montgomery trailing 5-0 after the first 40. The Mustangs chalked up four more goals to punch their ticket to the state championship game.