Johnson City, TN -- The ETSU Buccaneers finally got word they can return to the basketball court after being quarantined due to a positive covid-19 test, and one guy hoping to pick up where he left off is junior guard Ledarrius Brewer.

Brewer, who had to sit out last season after transferring in from Southeast Missouri State has lived up to the billing so far without playing in a conference game he was named to the SoCon preseason team by the coaches.