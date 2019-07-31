Trio of Bucs Named STATS FCS Preseason All-Americans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 30, 2019) – The ETSU Buccaneers continue to bring in hardware this preseason as Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.), Tyree Robinson (Gainesville, Ga.) and Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) were named to the First, Second and Third STATS FCS Preseason squads. The Buccaneer trio represented three of just eight Southern Conference student-athletes selected by the STATS FCS committee.

This is the second time this preseason that this particular trio garnered All-American recognition from the same organization, landing on the HERO Sports Preseason All-American teams on June 6.

Just one week after being tabbed as the SoCon Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Player finds himself with another honor in hand. The South Carolina native was the lone SoCon representative on the STATS FCS Preseason All-American First Team. Player was named to the first team after finishing 2018 with 43 tackles (25 solo), 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles. Player was named to the postseason First Team All-SoCon in 2018, as well as earning a spot on three All-American squads and being named a STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Finalist. This is the third preseason honor for Player as he was also named to the HERO Sports and Athlon Sports Preseason FCS All-American teams.

Robinson garnered a spot on the STATS FCS Preseason All-American Second Team after a breakout sophomore stint where he was named First Team All-SoCon Defense and earned a spot on four All-American squads. Robinson finished the season with 71 tackles (47 solo), six interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns. The Georgia native led the SoCon in interceptions (6) and passes defended (15). Robinson was named to the HERO Sports Second Team Preseason All-American squad earlier in the summer on June 6.

Holmes rounds out the STATS FCS honors, coming off a standout freshman campaign where he was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year. Holmes became just the fourth player in program history to earn the honor and first since Todd Wells in 1997. The Georgia native was tabbed to two All-American squads in addition to earning a spot on the First Team All-SoCon Offense and Second Team All-SoCon Special Teams. Holmes was labeled a STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award Finalist after rushing for 928 yards and 13 touchdowns on 205 attempts, posting a season-high 118 yards on the ground in the season opener against Mars Hill. The rising sophomore finished first in the SoCon in rushing touchdowns, second in all-purpose yards (1,480) and third in rushing yards (928). This is also the second preseason All-American honor for Holmes, joining Robinson on the HERO Sports Second Team Preseason All-American squad on June 6.