Tri-Cities Two-A-Days: Unaka High School

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) Unaka finished last season with a 3-6 record, a mark no team wants. But looking ahead to the fall, this Rangers squad has plenty of players returning that could make the team dangerous.

Before we look at what this team could do this season, we first have to look at what they did.

Unaka had some big time wins including beating Hancock County twice, while also chalking up a victory over Jellico.

When this team was adding to the win column, they were able to get strong finishes with each victory no closer than 10 points.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, this momentum didn’t carry over in the postseason as they lost to Greenback in the first round. This experience and hardship will lift this Unaka team to new levels this year.

“Last year we were outstanding workers and outstanding leaders. Fortunately we’ve had guys come up that are also outstanding leaders, we’ve had some guys really develop in the weight room this offseason, being able to have a weight room has been really beneficial this off-season. We needed it after graduating so much. We have a lot of talent, we got some potential, but potential is just that. It’s only potential until you put it on the football field and turn it into reality,” said Head Coach O’Brien Bennett.

That potential does have a pretty good chance of translating in the regular season because this squad is one of the most experienced teams coming back in the Tri-Cities area.

Quarterback Landon Ramsey is back under center – the junior threw for over 12-hunred yards and 14 touchdowns.

Devin Ramsey nearly racked up 900 receiving yards while running back Daniel Shearl tallied 500 rushing yards.

They’re just as good on the defensive side with Drew Smith and Shearl holding it down.

Players are excited to put their practice and potential to the test.

“We’ve been together for a couple of years now and I feel like this is our last year and I want to go out on a good ride,” said Unaka senior wide receiver and free safety Caleb Lydick said. “Working together to come together as one team and trying to get everybody here. If everybody would come, buy in I feel like I have a good shot.”

“I’m hoping to win a playoff game and go further than that. I want to meet the standards of Elizabethton, I want our name to be out there like other Carter County Schools,” said senior center and left tackle Cody Drew.