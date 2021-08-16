Tri-Cities Two-A-Day: Grundy Golden Wave

Buchanan County, VA — Today is the last day of our Tri-Cities Two-A-Days, with two more teams left to cover up in Southwest Virginia… we took the trip up to Buchanan County to take a look at Grundy.

A team that rode the Wave to a 5-2 record in the spring, won a playoff game against Eastside in the VHSL Plus One but that was it for the spring…

They went a perfect 3-0 in the Black Diamond and they plan to ground and pound their way to another district title this year by riding workhorse running back Ian Scammell…

The head coach described him as a “40-carry-a-game” kid who does exactly what this team wants to do, move forward between the tackles… he will rely on even more this year with a freshman at quarterback, Logan Lester.

This fall, it looks to be another promising season for the Golden Wave, hoping to win a 4th district title in the last 5 years.

This group is carrying some momentum from a good spring and we’re not used to that so they’ve carried the spring drills over to the summer and as you can see it’s not as good with the weather so we’ve had to sweat a little bit but they’ve matured.



Yeah, it’s just kinda our thing we like hitting hard we like making people hurt it’s fun in the run game get up in there hit it’s just our thing oh it must be one of the main reasons we’re successful.