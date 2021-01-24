Tri-Cities native Daniel Kilgore punches ticket to another Super Bowl

The Dobyns-Bennett and Appalachian State alum was part of the Chiefs 38-24 victory over the Bills

KANSAS CITY (WJHL) – Kingsport native Daniel Kilgore is heading to his second Super Bowl after the Kansas City Chiefs dismantled the Buffalo Bills 38-24 Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs were led by former MVP Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback racked up 325 yards and three touchdowns. He continued to find his favorite targets, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, who combined for 290 yards on 22 catches.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen chalked up 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while also being the teams leading rusher with 88 yards on seven carries.

Kilgore and the rest of the Chiefs battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa on February 7.