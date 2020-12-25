Tri-Cities native Chris Dickerson shining on the PDGA circuit

The Daniel Boone alum has chalked up 17 victories this season, including the United State Disc Golf Championship

Johnson City native Chris Dickerson has been a staple for the Professional Disc Golf Association, racking up 137 wins over a six year stretch.

The Daniel Boone alum knows his way around a course, but it’s the mental aspect of the sport Dickerson appreciates the most.

“Being able to think your way through certain situations, going out and competing with other people is what’s so great for me,” Dickerson said. “I’m very thankful for that, I’m thankful to be able to do this and how far I’ve come in such a short period of time.”

Dickerson almost went down a different path with a different sport as the former Trailblazer stood out so much on the football field that he was offered a scholarship at Division I team Tennessee Tech.

“I knew I was into cars, really liked doing stuff like that, so my idea was this isn’t going to workout if something were to happen at a technical school.”

Instead of becoming a Golden Eagle, Dickerson realized he wanted to put his time and effort into something that was more beneficial.

“I couldn’t decide on a major and I didn’t want to waste time doing stuff not knowing what the end result was going to look like that,” Dickerson said

Fast forward and the Tri-Cities native is performing great on the tour and if you ask Chris how long he’ll stay a professional athlete, he doesn’t have an exact time table.

“You can continue this as long as your body will let you and as long as you take care of it who knows how long that could be.”