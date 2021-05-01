Trey Smith among local players selected in NFL Draft’s third day

The former Volunteer was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round

CLEVELAND (WJHL) – Prior to coming back to Tennessee for the 2020 season, Trey Smith was projected to be a top 50 draft pick for many outlets, but the 2021 event wasn’t as kind to the Volunteer standout.

The Jackson, Tennessee native shined once again on the field this past season, being named to the All-Southeastern Conference and All-American teams, but it was his health issues that possibly scared some teams.

Smith found blood clots in his lungs during his sophomore season, but not only was he able to play after the scare, but he shined for the rest of his career in Knoxville.

With the 226th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, we've selected @TreySmith73! pic.twitter.com/rGbkDMXkhy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

Also getting selected on the third day of the draft was Appalachian State defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles. The Mountaineers’ All-America cornerback was the first Sun Belt Conference player selected in this year’s draft and it marked the third time in the last two years, an App State alum was selected in the NFL Draft.

This past season, he led all FBS players with 16 pass breakups and 17 passes defended with one interception. Over his last two years, Jean-Charles’ 25 passes defended were the most in the nation.

With the 178th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Appalachian State DB Shemar Jean-Charles!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/tYk2wokGxl — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert was selected by the Chicago in the sixth round and the Bears are about to get one of the nations best backs.

He was a third-team All-ACC selection after Herbert leading the Hokies with 1,182 rushing yards and his 107.5 yards per game rushing average ranked second conference. Hebert finished the season with six 100-yard rushing games.

The Fort Lauderdale native became the first Tech running back/fullback selected in the NFL Draft since 2017.