Trevor Bayne returns to the track via Truck Series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trevor Bayne hasn’t raced professionally since 2018, but the Knoxville native will be back in the car this weekend at Darlington when he pilots the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado with backing from Plan B Sales and Proceller8.

The 2011 Daytona 500 winner has 187 starts at the cup level and 152 in the Xfinity Series, but the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 will be his first appearance in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

The 29-year-old has won two Xfinity races and one cup race. Sunday’s truck race at Darlington starts at 2 p.m. on FS1.