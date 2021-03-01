Tray Boyd drafted second overall in The Basketball League Draft

The former Buccaneer was selected by the San Diego Guardians

INDIANAPOLIS (WJHL) – Former ETSU men’s basketball standout Tray Boyd took the next step in his career as the Buccaneer alum was drafted second overall by the San Diego Guardians of The Basketball League Sunday night.

Boyd was a crucial piece of the Johnson City team winning the SoCon Championship in 2020 as the Memphis native was first in points per game (13.6 ppg) and three-pointers made (81).

The Guardians were founded in 2017 and have been part of the ABA until the team announced its moving to the TBL this past August, so 2021 will mark its first season in the league. The regular season starts in March.

