(Gray, TN ) — They were putting pen to paper this morning at Daniel Boone High school where 2 Trailblazer football players signed D-one National letter of intent.

One was the Blazers super star kicker Ben Shrewsbury, with friends an family looking on Shrewsbury signed a national letter of intent with the VMI Keydets out of the Southern Conference…

The senior was a Mr. Football finalist in Class 5-A in the state of Tennessee … finishing a perfect 39-of-39 on extra points in the regular season … and averaging 47 yards per punt.

Joining him in Lexington, Virginia will be the Trailblazers 6-6 235 pound offensive and defensive lineman Luke Scott, who also signed on the dotted line, both point to the fact the Keydets were one of the first schools to recruit them and they appreciate the loyality.

“It’s very exciting because I know the opportunity coming from it and there is going to be some great options coming from it especially after attending such a prestigious school such as VMI” says Shrewsbury.

“I’m excited right now but after this it’s time to get back to work and doing what I do most and that is playing football what I love to do” according to Scott.